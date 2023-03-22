Ex-Employees Lose Appeal Over Late Billionaire's Asset Share

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 22, 2023, 4:48 PM GMT) -- The former employees of companies hired by the family of a deceased Georgian billionaire to recover his assets have lost their bid to secure half of the family's profits after failing to convince a British appeals court that they'd made a 50-50 deal with their ex-employers....

