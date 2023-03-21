$470M Patent Verdict Against Dish Wiped Out By Judge

By Ryan Davis (March 21, 2023, 3:09 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge on Tuesday negated a nearly $470 million patent infringement verdict against Dish Network, ruling that the television provider does not infringe ClearPlay's patents on technology to edit out sex and swearing from movies....

