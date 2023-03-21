Full 7th Circ. Will Rehear Ex-Humana Worker's Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 21, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The full Seventh Circuit on Tuesday agreed to reconsider a former call center employee's suit claiming Humana harassed her because of her age and fired her because of her episodic anxiety attacks after a three-judge panel upheld the health insurance company's defeat of the suit....

