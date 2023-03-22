John Wood Unit, FlexPATH Face $38M Bench Trial Over 401(k)

By Gina Kim (March 21, 2023, 11:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a certified class of thousands of current and workers for a John Wood Group unit told a California federal judge during opening statements in a bench trial Tuesday that it failed to properly monitor their 401(k) plan, and investment manager flexPATH Strategies made imprudent investments that caused $38.1 million in damages. ...

