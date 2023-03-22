DOT Defends Fuel-Economy Standards Before DC Circ.

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 22, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration defended its vehicle fuel standards before the D.C. Circuit, urging the appellate court to strike down consolidated challenges brought by Republican-led states and industry groups, saying they can't create a fictional world where alternative-fuel vehicles don't exist....

