Texas Justice In LG Chem Suit: Why Isn't This Settled Law?

By Lauren Castle (March 22, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A dispute over jurisdiction in a product liability suit against an LG Corp. subsidiary prompted Texas Supreme Court Justice Brett Busby to wonder aloud why there isn't already a "clear answer" on whether companies must face claims when a consumer isn't the intended end-user of their products....

