Allianz Wins Coverage Battle Over WWII Bomb Detonation

By Ronan Barnard (March 22, 2023, 8:19 PM GMT) -- Insurance giant Allianz on Wednesday escaped covering damage to English university buildings caused by the controlled detonation of a World War II bomb in 2021, after a London judge ruled the explosion was ultimately the result of an act of war....

