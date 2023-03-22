Judge Denies Prediscovery Petition Against Legal Tech Co.

By Andrea Keckley (March 22, 2023, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A New York State Supreme Court judge denied a preaction discovery request Wednesday from a paralegal who has claimed that legal tech company DoNotPay Inc. "by all appearances … are dressing up an old-fashioned document wizard and calling it a 'Robot Lawyer.'"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS