$6M Partial Settlement Approved In Bitcoin Investor Suit

By Greg Lamm (March 22, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- With settlement money parked in an account at Signature Bank, which recently failed, a federal judge on Wednesday approved a $6 million partial settlement for a class of investors who sued a Seattle blockchain security startup after their investments in unregistered bitcoins went bad....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS