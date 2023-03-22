Discovery Heats Up In $14M Business Interruption Fight

By Kelcey Caulder (March 22, 2023, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an insurance broker sued for allegedly failing to procure requested insurance on behalf of Buckhead Life Restaurant Group urged a Georgia judge on Wednesday to require BLRG to produce documents it says are needed to determine what the group may be entitled to recover. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS