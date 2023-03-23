Lloyd's Sets Aside £1.4B As Stranded Plane Claims Mount

The specialist insurance market said it faces at least nine claims filed directly against it in the English courts by aircraft lessors. Lloyd's chief executive said the figure was not a full picture of the market's exposure to the conflict.
Aircraft worth an estimated $13 billion are stranded in Russia after sanctions were imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine, its European neighbor, in February 2022.
The world's largest aircraft lessor, AerCap Ireland Ltd., filed a $3.5 billion suit against Lloyd's and AIG in July 2022 year over the loss of 141 aircraft and 29 engines as a result of the conflict.
Lloyd's said that, alongside the nine claims made directly against the market, it also faces litigation against its syndicates, with which it has a 100% quota share reinsurance agreement.
"The legal proceedings are at an early stage and, although some are more advanced than others, there are key procedural matters and factual and legal questions yet to be resolved in all of the actions," Lloyd's said in its annual report. "It is therefore too early to comment on the potential outcome of these cases."
The European Union, the U.S. and Britain issued sanctions against Russia after the invasion. The sanctions prohibit anyone from providing Russia with aircraft materials or technology.
Russia responded by passing laws to keep foreign-leased aircraft in the country. The crisis is causing headaches for insurers, which are likely to be locked in legal disputes for years over liability claims.
In a call with journalists on Thursday, the chief executive of Lloyd's, John Neal, said that the £1.4 billion figure was not solely for aviation claims. Nor did it give a full picture of the market's total exposure to the war.
"That is a net number, there is a gross number that clearly we would not disclose," Neal said. "We've prudently put together what we think the likely losses will be. We're as well-reserved as you'd expect anyone to be at this juncture."
