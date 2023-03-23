REIT LondonMetric Sells Industrial Assets For £46M

By Dawood Fakhir (March 23, 2023, 6:22 PM GMT) -- British real estate investment trust LondonMetric Property PLC said Thursday it has sold a portfolio of three industrial properties for £46 million ($56.6 million) that it had acquired nearly four years ago....

