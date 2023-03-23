Marine Traffic Org. Wants Out Of SoCal Oil Spill Suit

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 23, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The maritime monitor for commercial traffic in San Pedro Bay urged a California federal judge to put an end to Amplify Energy Corp.'s insurers' claims seeking to hold it responsible for a crude oil pipeline leak, saying it had no duty to inform the company of damage to the pipe....

