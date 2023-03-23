Board Accepts H-2A App Despite Signature 'Mistake'

By Alyssa Aquino (March 23, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Labor certifying officer shouldn't have rejected a Texas corn farm's application to temporarily hire a migrant worker over an alleged signature issue, as the farmer had correctly signed and dated an application form, an appeals board said....

