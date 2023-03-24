Pro Say: What Exactly Does Litigation Funding Buy You?

Law360 (March 24, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The litigation finance industry has boomed in recent years, with more and more investors eager to bankroll contentious cases in the hopes of securing a big payday. But what happens when funders and parties disagree about litigation strategy? That's the question at the heart of a recent, unusual dispute between food distribution giant Sysco and litigation finance behemoth Burford Capital. ...

