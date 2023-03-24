'Lenity' Should Apply To Obstruction Cases, AILA Tells Justices

By Micah Danney (March 24, 2023, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Three immigration law groups have backed two noncitizens' arguments to the Supreme Court that the Biden administration should not be allowed to deport them for obstruction of justice where no active legal matter was involved, saying ambiguities around deportation statutes should be resolved to benefit the accused....

