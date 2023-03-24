Advisers Misunderstand Consumer Duty, Aviva Study Shows

By Alex Davidson (March 24, 2023, 6:14 PM GMT) -- Many financial advisers misguidedly believe that the Financial Conduct Authority's post-Brexit consumer protection regulation taking effect in July is a rebranding of existing principles and only 2 in 5 have started preparations, according to research by insurance giant Aviva PLC published Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS