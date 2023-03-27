150 Former Prosecutors Condemn Threats To Manhattan DA

By Andrea Keckley (March 27, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Sunday letter from more than 150 former federal prosecutors spoke out against the multitude of threats the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has faced amid the possibility of an indictment against former President Donald Trump....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS