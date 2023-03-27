Infinity Q Boss Regrets $1B Fraud Plea, Faults Arnold & Porter

By Ivan Moreno (March 27, 2023, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The founder and former chief investment officer of Infinity Q Capital Management asked a New York federal judge to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea for securities fraud, saying it was made under "paralyzing stress" that was exacerbated by his mental illness amid disagreements with his prior counsel at Arnold & Porter....

