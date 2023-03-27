$490M FCA Award Unconstitutional, Distributor Insists

By Adam Lidgett (March 27, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- An ophthalmology distributor has hit back at the U.S. Department of Justice's request that the company should have to pay nearly $490 million in False Claims Act liability after a jury found it greased the palms of surgeons with luxury travel, sports tickets and other kickbacks....

