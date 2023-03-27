Psychedelics Policy Roundup: RI Sens. Pitch Psilocybin Bill

By Sam Reisman (March 27, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- State lawmakers this year have filed dozens of bills aimed at decriminalizing certain psychedelics or funding research into their potential therapeutic uses. In recent weeks, legislation has advanced in Rhode Island, California, Washington and Montana, among other states. Here are some of the biggest recent moves in psychedelics policy reform....

