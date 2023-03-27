9th Circ. Greenlights Wash. Forest Thinning Project

By Greg Lamm (March 27, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday gave the U.S. Forest Service the go-ahead to build temporary logging roads to thin trees in a Washington national forest, ruling that the project would not result in a net increase in roads and would not threaten woodpecker habitats....

