Court Eyes Attorney Actions In 'Sham' Androgel Patent Suit

By Nadia Dreid (March 27, 2023, 10:49 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. and Besins Healthcare Inc. will have to turn over 100 documents previously deemed protected by attorney-client privilege, so a Pennsylvania federal judge can determine whether there's evidence that patent litigation they filed more than a decade ago was a sham....

