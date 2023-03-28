Man Flames Co. Over Customer Service In Space Heater Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 28, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Bronx man asked a Manhattan federal court not to toss his suit claiming Lasko Products misled the public by selling a portable space heater with a defective temperature control board, arguing that any "remedy" the company offered was negated by its "failing" customer service....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS