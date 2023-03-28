ICE Should Widen FOIA Search For Detention Facility Policies

By Rae Ann Varona (March 28, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement should broaden its search for immigrant detention policies that organizations have accused the agency of withholding, a magistrate judge has recommended, saying ICE overlooked search terms and employees who could've provided relevant information....

