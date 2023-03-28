SRA Tells City Firms The SQE Is Working As Planned

By Marialuisa Taddia (March 28, 2023, 8:52 PM BST) -- The solicitors watchdog sought to assuage the concerns of City law firms on Tuesday that the new system for qualifying lawyers is resulting in much lower pass rates than its predecessor, suggesting that these indicated its efforts to level the playing field were working....

