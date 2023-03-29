Family Loses Lawsuit Over Dead Ambulance Tech's Dismissal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 29, 2023, 3:09 PM BST) -- The family of an ambulance worker has lost his appeal against an alleged unfair dismissal, saying that the NHS trust that employed him was right to find that the employee committed gross misconduct when he formed a relationship with a patient....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS