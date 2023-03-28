Gov't Accused Of Holding Back On Legal Aid Payments

By Ashish Sareen (March 28, 2023, 7:33 PM BST) -- The Criminal Bar Association has said that the government has partly implemented the final part of an agreement to give criminal barristers who carry out legal aid work a pay increase, but has held back on further payments amid concerns about overspending....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS