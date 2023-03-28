Tenants In Eviction Case Tell Ga. Justices Motel Wasn't An Inn

By Kelcey Caulder (March 28, 2023, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Counsel for long-term residents of an extended-stay motel urged the Georgia Supreme Court to affirm a lower court's ruling that the motel wasn't an innkeeper with the right to summarily evict the residents, arguing that the behavior of the parties changed their relationship to that of a landlord and tenant....

