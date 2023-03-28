Travelers Can Step Back From Hotel Fall Suit, Judge Rules

By Jennifer Mandato (March 28, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Travelers is no longer the first line of defense for a contractor in a personal injury suit brought by a subcontractor's employee who fell from scaffolding while working on a New York hotel, a federal judge ruled, finding that the subcontractor's insurer owes primary coverage....

