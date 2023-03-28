'Incredibles' Pot Cos. Demand Fees Over 'Side-Door' TM Suit

By Mike Curley (March 28, 2023, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The makers of "Incredibles"-brand cannabis products are asking an Illinois federal court to award attorney fees after the owner of fruit basket company Edible Arrangements dropped its trademark suit, saying Edible IP LLC knew from the start it had no claim over the word "edible" and was using it as a "side-door" into the cannabis industry....

