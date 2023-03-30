Media Union Wants In On $8.6B Tegna Deal Fight At DC Circ.

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (March 29, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The Communications Workers of America and other groups urged the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to let them intervene after hedge fund Standard General asked the court to order the Federal Communications Commission to decide the fate of its $8.6 billion acquisition of broadcast company Tegna....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS