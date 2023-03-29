Sotomayor To Law Students: 'Wrong Things Can Be Changed'

By Rachel Scharf (March 29, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor encouraged a group of New York City law students on Wednesday not to be disillusioned by their disagreements with recent court opinions, saying, "Wrong things can be changed, and that's what lawyers do."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS