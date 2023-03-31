BREAKING: Right-Wing Twitter Influencer Convicted Of Voter Deception

By Stewart Bishop (March 31, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury on Friday convicted a right-wing Twitter influencer of scheming to interfere in the 2016 election by circulating memes targeting Hillary Clinton supporters representing that they could vote via text....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS