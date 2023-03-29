3 Firms Want Up To $30M For Viacom-CBS Merger Suit Deal

By Rose Krebs (March 29, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP says it will ask the Delaware Chancery Court for up to $30 million for it and two other firms in connection with a tentative $122.5 million deal with Paramount Global to end shareholder litigation challenging the $30 billion merger of CBS Corp. and Viacom that created the entertainment conglomerate....

