Tycoon Clears Conditions For $1.5B UK Security Co. Takeover

By Najiyya Budaly (March 30, 2023, 11:46 AM BST) -- A company owned by Israeli business tycoon Teddy Sagi, which is being guided by Baker McKenzie, said on Thursday that it has satisfied all regulatory conditions to take over Kape Technologies, an online security company listed on the London Stock Exchange, for $1.51 billion....

