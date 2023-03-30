Ex-Partner Banned From Running Firm Over Botched Accounting

By Ashish Sareen (March 30, 2023, 3:52 PM BST) -- A tribunal has banned a former equity partner from managing another law firm and also rescinded an ex-consultant's license to practice, after they "caused or allowed" serious accounting failures to take place that left clients out of pocket....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS