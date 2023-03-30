The Term: Could Immigration Law Target 'Abuelita'?

Law360 (March 30, 2023, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A federal law making it a crime to encourage illegal immigration appeared to set off alarm bells for some Supreme Court justices, who worried during a hearing Monday that it could be wielded against charities or even families who urge their "abuelita" to stay in the country. Law360's The Term breaks down the case on this week's episode. ...

