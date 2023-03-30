Polaris Can't Escape Vehicle Defect Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 30, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A recreational vehicle manufacturer can't escape a Los Angeles man's lawsuit seeking damages over a recalled vehicle that overheated and caused multiple injuries and one death, a California federal judge ruled, rejecting the company's assertion that his claims are time-barred because he knew of the defect almost "immediately" after purchase....

