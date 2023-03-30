Sierra Club Tells DC Circ. FERC Botched Pipeline GHG Review

By Peter McGuire (March 30, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. energy regulators sidestepped evaluating the full greenhouse gas consequences of the Evangeline Pass pipeline when they approved the project, the Sierra Club told a D.C. Circuit panel, while municipal gas customers told the court regulators unlawfully set lease rates for the pipeline....

