Colo. Landowners' Leak Liability Can't Be Lumped Together

By Thy Vo (March 30, 2023, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A gas station owner can't be held jointly liable with a previous owner of his property for the leaching of toxic chemicals onto neighboring land, a Colorado Court of Appeals panel unanimously ruled Thursday, because there is no evidence the owners conspired together to create the contamination....

