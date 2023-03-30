10th Circ Revives Consultants' FLSA Suit Against Energy Co.

By Caleb Drickey (March 30, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday reversed a lower court's ruling that a drilling consultant who received a day rate was too highly compensated to earn overtime, finding that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Helix ruling mandated the revival of collective wage claims against a Colorado-based oil and gas company....

