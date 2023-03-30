Patent Suit Over Generic IBS Drugs Will Go On

By Andrew Karpan (March 30, 2023, 9:30 PM EDT) -- West Virginia's top judge on Thursday rejected arguments from the makers of gastrointestinal drug Trulance to hand the companies a win in their effort to assert patents to block several Mylan generics from competing with the drug....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS