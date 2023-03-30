Buffalo Sues Hyundai, Kia Over 'Vehicular Crime Wave'

By Linda Chiem (March 30, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Buffalo, New York, has joined a growing number of U.S. cities suing South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia over an "epidemic of thefts" resulting from the companies' alleged failure to install anti-theft devices, a flaw that social media users exploited and popularized in a nationwide TikTok trend....

