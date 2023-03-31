Market Basket Hits Chubb With Suit For 'Lowball' Settlement

By Brian Dowling (March 31, 2023, 11:54 AM EDT) -- The owner of the Market Basket grocery store chain has filed a lawsuit accusing its insurer Chubb of "lowballing" settlement offers in a proposed class action instead of quietly putting the case to bed to avoid "damaging information" being dug up in discovery about an internal power struggle for control of the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS