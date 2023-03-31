CRH To Buy Back $750M Shares For $3B Buyback Plan

By Dawood Fakhir (March 31, 2023, 2:51 PM BST) -- Building materials giant CRH PLC said Friday it has initiated another share buyback program of up to $750 million to return excess cash to its shareholders between Friday and the end of June, just after completing a $300 million program....

