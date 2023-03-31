Freshfields' UK Gender Pay Gap Widens Slightly

By Ashish Sareen (March 31, 2023, 7:14 PM BST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP said Friday that the average salary difference between its male and female employees in the U.K. ticked up slightly in 2022, part of the firm's broader report on pay gaps that for the first time also looked at sexual orientation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS