Chicago-Area Contractor Pleads Not Guilty In Bribery Scheme

By Nate Beck (March 31, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Chicago-area construction company pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he bribed an official in the Cook County Assessor's Office with sports tickets, home improvement work and other goods in exchange for lower property taxes....

