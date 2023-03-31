Nieces Appeal Loss In Colo. Family Cheese Co. Spat

By Thy Vo (March 31, 2023, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Nieces of Leprino Foods' CEO James Leprino said a Colorado state judge improperly gutted their case before trial, arguing on appeal that the rulings prejudiced jurors and led to a verdict against their claims that the company breached its fiduciary duty to minority shareholders....

