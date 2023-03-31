Conn. Public Defender Board Restocked Amid Law Firm Probe

By Christine DeRosa (March 31, 2023, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Just over a week after the resignation of four members of Connecticut's Public Defender Services Commission and news that a law firm would be investigating that body, officials including Gov. Ned Lamont and Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson have appointed replacements for those vacant spots....

